DC Police Change Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Complaint From Active To Inactive: Report

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department changed the status of a complaint against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden from active to inactive, One America News Network reported Wednesday.

The network’s Richard Pollack reported Wednesday afternoon that the D.C. police department appears to have closed its investigation into Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against Biden.

“The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has suddenly, without explanation, killed its active investigation into sex abuse charges against presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden,” Pollack said. (RELATED: Biden Accuser Tells Us New Video Evidence Proves Her Allegations Are True)

“This is an inactive case and there are no additional details to provide,” Public Affairs Specialist Brianna Jordan told the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday. Jordan did not respond to a request for comment as to whether the case’s new inactive status has anything to do with the statue of limitations.

Reade worked as a Senate staffer for Biden in 1993 and has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent. The Biden campaign has denied the assault and said it “absolutely did not happen.”

Reade filed a report April 9 with the D.C. police department.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation that is part of our regular review process,” Metropolitan Police Department public affairs officer Kristen Metzger told the Daily Caller on April 22. Metzger also confirmed at the time that police were launching the investigation despite the statute of limitations that bars authorities from prosecuting Biden if he is indicted.

This is part of the “external review process,” she added.

Metzger also told The Washington Examiner that the case had been referred to MPD’s sexual assault unit, Pollack noted Wednesday.

But the MPD public affairs officer told OAN on Monday that the “case is inactive and there is no further information available.” She refused to provide the outlet with any more information on the matter.

