Texas Tech’s Athletic Department Cuts $6.7 Million In Spending During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Texas Tech athletic department has made massive budget cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, the Red Raiders have cut $6.7 million from the budget because of the crisis. A substantial chunk of the cuts comes from bonuses no longer being paid out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Athletics director Kirby Hocutt said the cuts could get worse if the football season doesn’t happen.

It’s crazy that Texas Tech had to cut nearly $7 million in spending and that’s with the belief football will actually happen.

That’s a ton of money to cut with the belief games will still happen on Saturdays in the fall. If football doesn’t happen, then it sounds like things are going to get really ugly in Lubbock.

As I’ve said many times at this point, we have to get used to seeing stuff like this. It’s not going to end anytime soon.

More and more programs are going to have to slash spending in order to survive. It’s the harsh reality of sports in 2020.

Texas Tech is one of the biggest programs in America. If they’re struggling, just imagine what a small D1 school is dealing with. They’ll be decimated without football. It’s a dark time for sports in America, and there’s no other way to spin it.