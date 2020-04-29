Trevor Lawrence Listed As The Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospect By CBS Sports

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is viewed as the top 2021 NFL draft prospect in the eyes of CBS Sports.

CBS Sports released its top 100 prospects for the draft next year and the Clemson gunslinger was listed at the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jan 15, 2020 at 4:05pm PST

The man right behind him at two? That’d be none other than Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Sep 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

You better get used to Lawrence and Fields being at the top of draft lists because that’s how it’s going to be for the next year.

Lawrence vs. Fields is going to be a debate that doesn’t slow down at all over the next year. They’re clearly the top two quarterbacks in America and both men have all the tools necessary to be stars in the NFL.

I think Fields is a hell of a player, but I’d personally take Lawrence if I had the first pick in the NFL draft.

I just can’t get over his arm. The dude has a rocket launcher attached to him. Fields is a better overall athlete, but Lawrence has more upside as a passer.

The reality of the situation is that both men are stars and I don’t want to play against either. The Badgers faced Ohio State twice last season.

Unfortunately, I got to witness Justin Fields’ skills against the Badgers twice. The man is unreal!

We’ll see what happens over the next 12 months, but I have no doubt the debate will continue to rage on!