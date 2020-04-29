Will Streaming Become The New Normal For Blockbuster Films After ‘Trolls World Tour’ Earns Roughly $100 Million?

Will more Hollywood blockbusters skip theaters after “Trolls World Tour” had some insane streaming success?

This seems to be the question a lot of people are asking after the movie made roughly $100 million on streaming sales during the coronavirus pandemic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

To me the answer is simple, and the answer is “no.” The success of “Trolls World Tour” won’t change much of anything in the future.

Right now, we’re certainly in uncharted waters because of the coronavirus crisis and “Trolls” isn’t the only movie that was released on streaming.

However, it might be the only movie that has major success when it’s all said and done. People aren’t eager to drop $20 to rent a movie, which seems to be the going rate.

Most people said they’d spend $6 in a poll conducted by the Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter. That’s a substantial gap.

Unless the price point of films on streaming services comes down a lot, then I don’t see most movies being able to survive that way.

Would I pay $20 to rent a movie? Sure, but it’d have to be a movie that I really wanted to see. As a working class man, I’m not doing that left and right for the hell of it.

In my eyes, the success of “Trolls World Tour” means nothing in the long run. It’s a kid movie, and it was probably rented to keep kids at home entertained.

Once we get back to normal, I don’t see only streaming on-demand as a way to survive. I just don’t.