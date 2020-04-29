University Of Miami Professor Reportedly Resigns After Accidentally Sharing ‘Busty College Girl’ Porn Tab During Zoom Class

A University of Miami professor resigned after revealing a porn bookmark on his internet browser while teaching a Zoom class, NBC News reported.

The Miami Hurricane, the student newspaper, broke the news about the gaffe Tuesday. A statement by the university said that the “University of Miami aggressively investigates all complaints of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment,” according to NBC News. Zhang has since left the university.

Last month, a @univmiami professor went viral after a student noticed one of his bookmark’s– titled “Busty College girl fu…”–during an online business analytics class. (1/2) — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) April 29, 2020

Now, the professor’s information has been removed from the school website, his email is no longer active and UM confirms that he is no longer employed by the university. (2/2) Click here for the full story: https://t.co/o5W43Sr247 — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) April 29, 2020

The incident happened March 26 when a student noticed the tab which read “Busty College girl fu…” during a business analytics Zoom class. After the student pointed out the tab to the class, the class began taking photos and videos. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Never Be Those Women’: The Partners Of Porn Addicts Share Their Stories During Lockdown)

“After receiving a complaint through the University’s ethics hotline, the incident was investigated by the Office of the Provost, Title IX investigator and Miami Herbert Business School. The University can confirm that John Peng Zhang resigned and is no longer employed at the University of Miami,” the statement said according to NBC News.

In response to Zhang’s resignation, students launched a Change.org petition calling for his reinstatement.

As of Wednesday, the page, titled “Rehire fired professor from the University of Miami” has 148 of its 200 signature goal.

“People make mistakes, are sexual beings, and should not be fired when no true porn was shared. We no longer live in the 18th century and individuals are allowed to have a personal, sexual life. This was obviously a mistake,” the page says.