The Latest Episode Of ‘Westworld’ Had 813,000 Live Viewers On HBO

“Westworld” had its ratings jump this past Sunday night when “Passed Pawn” aired on HBO.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the seventh episode in season three had roughly 813,000 live viewers. That number doesn’t include any streaming data, which always pushes things substantially north. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

That’s a nice jump from episodes five and six, which were in the ballpark of 770,000.

These numbers are incredible news for HBO. As we wind down the season with only the finale left, the numbers are going up.

That’s something networks love to see. They’re not just going up, but the TV ratings improved, despite “The Last Dance” taking the entertainment world by storm.

You know things are going well when you’re improving late in the game with the biggest sports documentary ever made also airing.

Now, we have just one episode left, and I can’t wait to see how season three ends. The first seven episodes have been a hell of a ride, and I have no doubt the finale will be awesome.

Tune in Sunday night on HBO! Season three has exceeded expectations and something tells me we’re going to get one hell of an impressive ending.