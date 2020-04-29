Wisconsin Badgers Tweet They’re ‘Regular Big Ten Basketball Contenders’

The Wisconsin Badgers recently dropped an epic basketball tweet, and our critics won’t like it.

The Badgers tweeted Tuesday afternoon a list of our conference standings in basketball since 2001, and wrote, “We’re regular Big Ten basketball contenders.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As the graphic pointed out, we’re the only team to finish in the top four in 18 of the past 19 seasons.

2019: T1st

2018: 4th

2016: T2nd

2015: T3rd

2014: 1st

2013: T2nd

2012: 4th

2011: 4th

2010: 3rd

2009: 4th

2008: T4th

2007: 1st

2006: 2nd

2005: T4th

2004: 3rd

2003: T2nd

2002: 1st

2001: T1st

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) we’re regular Big Ten

┳┻|⊂ﾉ basketball contenders

┻┳| pic.twitter.com/0GIAYrbxnM — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 28, 2020

It will never get old reminding people how great the Badgers basketball program is. The Badgers are truly something to behold.

Now, Bo Ryan is a huge reason that list is so long. Under Ryan’s leadership, Wisconsin ascended to becoming a national powerhouse.

We went to back-to-back Final Fours, and became an unreal force in Big 10 play.

Now, Greg Gard is running the show, and things haven’t changed much. We had a very bad season a couple years ago, but that was just a blip on the radar.

This past season, Gard led us to a B1G regular season title and the top seed in the conference tournament.

I hate to disappoint the critics and haters, but we’re not going anywhere. See you all for the opening game of 2020!