Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Is Being Scouted For The Senior Bowl

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan is already being scouted for the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy shared a photo of the college passers being looked at for the game and Coan was on the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Senior Bowl is viewed as a major opportunity for the best seniors in college football to showcase their skills prior to the NFL draft.

Some QB prospects we’ve already studied for 2021 @seniorbowl. It’s early but we know you guys are ready for it.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/wwOwKY25EG — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 26, 2020

It’s pretty interesting that Coan is already being looked at for the Senior Bowl. There’s no guarantee he even starts for the Badgers in 2020.

Graham Mertz is waiting in the wings and ready to take his job. Yet, Coan is still getting major national attention.

Let me be crystal clear here. I’m not against Jack Coan. Not at all. In fact, I think he’s an incredibly solid quarterback.

If he is the starter in 2020, then I’m more than okay with it. He’s athletic, doesn’t make many mistakes and can make the throws we need him to. The idea Jack Coan isn’t a winning quarterback in college is laughable.

Yet, it’s still interesting the Senior Bowl is looking at a guy who might not even start this upcoming season.

No matter what happens, I have 100% complete confidence and trust in Paul Chryst to get the job done.