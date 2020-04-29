‘A Wonderful Candidate’: Trump Trolls Amash’s Presidential Announcement

President Donald Trump reacted to Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash’s presidential campaign Tuesday, sarcastically calling him a “wonderful candidate.”

Amash announced Monday night that he had formed an exploratory committee, eyeing a presidential run as a member of the Libertarian party. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says America Needs More ‘Economic Intercourse’)

“No, I think Amash would make a wonderful candidate, especially since he is way behind in his district and has no chance of maintaining his Congressional seat,” Trump tweeted. “He almost always votes for the Do Nothing Dems anyway. I like him even more than Jill Stein!”

