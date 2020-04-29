Yahoo Sports Says Nobody Does More With Less In Football Than Wisconsin

Yahoo Sports is incredibly impressed with Wisconsin’s ability to develop football players.

The sports publication recently released an interesting article about teams that produce the most draft picks from three star recruits. In the piece, there was an interesting tidbit about Wisconsin, which has produced the second most picks that were rated as three stars or less in the past decade. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Yahoo Sports wrote the following about the Badgers:

It could be argued that no program is doing more with less talent than Wisconsin. In the Rivals.com era (dating back to 2002), Wisconsin’s average team recruiting rank is 41.7. Yet the Badgers are routinely developing top NFL draft choices. Over the last 10 years, 18 Badgers have gone in the top three rounds. Thirteen of those players were ranked at three stars or lower and six went in the first round.

Yeah, it’s safe to say Yahoo Sports hit the nail on the head with this one. No question at all the Badgers do more with less.

We take players who are overlooked and unwanted for the most part, and we turn them into pro players and college stars.

It’s something we really pride ourselves in.

For example, let’s take a look at Jonathan Taylor. He was a three star recruit coming out of high school, and he turned into the best running back in America at Wisconsin.

He wasn’t a guy who popped on the radars of Ohio State and Alabama. Yet, he came to Madison, lit the football world on fire and was a second round pick of the Colts. That’s what you call developing talent.

Paul Chryst has won 52 games through his first five seasons with the Badgers, and he did it with a lot of players Ohio State and Alabama wouldn’t give the time of day to.

That’s what I like to call having a lot of success.

So doubt us all you want. We’ll just keep finding players nobody else wants and turning them into stars. Besides, Wisconsin is always better with a chip on our shoulders. You best believe that.