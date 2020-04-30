Alyssa Milano Says She Still ‘Admires’ And ‘Supports’ Joe Biden Despite Sexual Assault Allegation

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano is standing by her support of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, despite an allegation from former Senate staffer Tara Reade that Biden sexually assaulted her.

“He’s a man I know, respect, and admire, and who I can’t picture doing any of the things of which he’s accused,” Milano wrote Wednesday in an op-ed for Deadline. “But I’ve thought that before, and been wrong.”

While Milano expressed sympathy for Reade, she said women needed to make “pragmatic choices” in the upcoming election. (RELATED: Joe Biden Has A Long History Of Opposing Due Process In Sexual Assault Cases)

“It falls upon women to navigate within the system of men’s design to make pragmatic choices that we hope will lead us to a more equal future,” Milano said. “I still support Joe Biden because I believe that’s the best choice for that future, and again it is not up to women to absolve perpetrators.”

Milano added that she’d prefer to vote for a woman against President Donald Trump, but blamed the electoral college for that not being an option.

“In any black and white world, we’d have a woman to rally behind to replace Trump instead of an electoral college which says white men are the people driving the charge yet again this year,” she wrote.

A leader in the MeToo movement, Milano vigorously opposed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court after Kavanaugh was accused of attempted rape at a high school party over 30 years ago. However, Milano has taken a different tone about the allegations against Biden, saying earlier this month that he deserves “due process.”

Following mounting backlash, Milano offered her support for Reade earlier this week, saying that she was aware of “new developments” related to the accusation.

“I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder,” she said.