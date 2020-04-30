Entertainment

Ashlee Simpson Announces Pregnancy Number 3 With Evan Ross

Musician Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross are expecting their third child.

Simpson and Ross both shared joint pregnancy announcements Thursday on their separate Instagram accounts.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” she captioned a selfie of the two.

Simpson also noted she is supporting March of Dimes during this time to help pregnant women who may be under more stress due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund,” Simpson said. “Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.” (RELATED: Model Yolanda Hadid Confirms Daughter Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant)

Ross also took time to raise awareness for March of Dimes’ mission in his post as well.

“While we celebrate our happy news, we also want to raise awareness of the @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund, which is providing support in these uncertain times,” Ross wrote.

Simpson and Ross married in 2014 and share their daughter Jagger Snow, 4. Simpson also shares son Bronx Mowgli, 11, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.