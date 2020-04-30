Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn Says Cam Newton Has ‘Something To Prove’

Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn thinks quarterback Cam Newton has a fire under him going into the 2020 season.

The quarterback and Heisman winner is currently looking for a new team after the Panthers showed him the exit. Malzahn, who was Newton’s OC during his national title run with the Tigers, thinks the dual-threat quarterback has a message to send to the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, he told Mike Tirico, “He’s got something to prove, he’s determined. Whoever gets him better buckle up.”

While I hope Malzahn is correct, I’ll believe it once I see it. I honestly think Newton’s best football is long behind him.

Was he a star once upon a time? Without a doubt. Newton used to be one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league.

Then, his play fell off a cliff, there were health issues and he’s never been the same since. While I never cheer against somebody, it’s important to be realistic.

Newton’s time as an NFL might not be completely over, but his days of being a star are long behind him.