Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He Could Be Bleeding Internally During Ongoing Health Battle Sparked By Coronavirus

Broadway Star Nick Cordero has possibly developed another complication from his coronavirus diagnosis.

Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots claimed the broadway star could be bleeding internally following his battle with coronavirus during an interview Thursday with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.”

Broadway’s @iamNickCordero suffered a new setback in his battle against COVID-19. He’s in a medically-induced coma & has been on a ventilator for a month. His right leg was amputated after suffering complications.@GayleKing spoke w/ his wife @AmandaKloots who remains optimistic pic.twitter.com/FawZrvm2Sw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 30, 2020

“Unfortunately, this morning, his blood count was really, really low,” Kloots said. “Low blood can mean that he’s internally bleeding from somewhere, so now we have to wait.”

Kloots said Cordero was first diagnosed with pneumonia, but after his condition worsened he went to an emergency room where he was admitted and given oxygen. Kloots said the next day the doctors put the broadway actor on a ventilator.

“Oh, it’s terrifying,” Kloots recalls. “And to be honest, I didn’t even really understand what all of this meant.” (RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Develops Lung Infection Amid Coronavirus Battle, Wife Says)

Cordero seemed to be on the mend before he developed a lung infection.

“The call that morning was supposed to be, ‘We’re taking him off the ventilator today ’cause he’s doing so well,'” Kloots told King. “This was a new infection that came in. They said, ‘Amanda we are trying to get him to an ECMO machine as soon as possible, this will save his life.'”

Cordero also had to have his right leg amputated during his time recovering from COVID-19.

“He’s a dancer, he’s an actor, he’s a performer,” she notes. “It was not an easy decision to make.”