Chris Pratt Offers ‘Jurassic World’ Fans Chance To Get Eaten By Dinosaurs In Next Movie As Part Of ‘All In Challenge’

Chris Pratt announced that two lucky fans of “Jurassic World” can get the chance to be eaten by dinosaurs in the next film in the series as part of the “All In Challenge” sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“GET EATEN BY A DINOSAUR in Jurassic World: Dominion!!!,” the 40-year-old actor shared in a video posted Wednesday on Instagram. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“WHAT!? Anyone can enter now,” he added, before telling people to click on the link in his bio on his social media account to find out more details about the amazing opportunity. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Pratt continued, “Sweepstakes entry costs just $10 (see restrictions) AND there’s also an auction item going to the highest bidder. That’s right!!! Two chances!”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star then explained each winner will actually appear in the movie and be “recognizable,” cementing their chance to be “immortalized in cinematic history.”

“Each winner will appear in the movie, Jurassic World: Dominion GETTING EATEN BY A DINOSAUR!!!” the “Passengers” star went on. “Two ways to win the same prize! Get yourself immortalized in cinematic history! Talk about the greatest gift money can buy!!! Every dollar goes to helping those in need.”

He ended his post, putting out a challenge to his fellow “Avengers” stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. to join the challenge to raise money going towards coronavirus relief efforts.