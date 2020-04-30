Colin Cowherd Says Russell Wilson Does Things That Can’t Be Duplicated

Colin Cowherd had some high praise for Russell Wilson with some recent comments.

Cowherd poured praise on the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and compared him to Michael Jordan in the sense that we might never have a player like him again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

“There are some things with Russell that are so unbelievable that you’ll never be able to duplicate,” the Fox Sports pundit explained when talking about how him and Jordan share that trait.

Watch his full comments below.

“There are some things with Russell Wilson that you’ll never be able to duplicate.”@ColinCowherd on the Seahawks QBs influence & impact on the NFL today: pic.twitter.com/hv7MLjzmEL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 29, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with Cowherd if I tried. In terms of leadership, natural athleticism and drive to win, we might never see somebody with a combination like Russell Wilson again.

He might honestly be the best athlete in the entire NFL and he has the passion and drive you find in people who were overlooked.

Even after dominating the Big 10 at Wisconsin, most NFL “experts” still didn’t think he could cut. Nearly a decade later and all he does is destroy NFL defenses.

For those of you watching “The Last Dance,” you’ll notice Michael Jordan was very similar in a lot of ways. He was a freak of nature athlete, overlooked and had a drive to win that couldn’t be matched.

Now, Wilson only has one Super Bowl to Jordan’s six rings, but I think the comparison is still very fair.

We could use a few more athletes like Wilson. He’s a hell of a dude and a hell of a player.