What Will Happen If Some Major College Football Programs Refuse To Play This Season?

Will the entire college football season be canceled if some major programs refuse to play?

This is a question that seems to be getting discussed more and more during the coronavirus pandemic as we near August. With states like California seemingly far away from letting sports return, it seems like a fair question. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

STAGE 4: End of Stay-At-Home Order Re-opening the highest risk parts of our economy — once therapeutics have been developed. This will include mass gatherings such as:

– Concerts

– Convention Centers

– Live audience sports — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

Luckily for all of you, I have a very solid idea what will happen if schools like USC and UCLA don’t play football and try to cancel the season.

This message is delivered best by Ari Gold on behalf of the SEC and Big 10.

I want to make this as crystal clear as I can for everybody out there. I don’t want any confusion at all. Are we all listening?

The SEC, Big 10, Big 12 and ACC won’t give a damn if the entire PAC-12 or any other conference sits it out. They don’t. They won’t care one bit.

If you think the good people of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin are going to let officials on the other side of the country make their decisions, then you have another thing coming.

Teams that want to sit it out are welcome to. It won’t stop teams that want to play from playing. That much I can promise you.

You think the world of college football will even slow down a little if schools on the west coast don’t play? Give me a break.

To put it as simply as possible, schools can sit it out if they want. It won’t stop the season from happening.