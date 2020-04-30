David Webb: Hillary Clinton ‘A Flat-Out Hypocrite’ Over Biden Sexual Assault Story

Satellite radio talk show host David Webb called Hillary Clinton “a flat-out hypocrite” Thursday while discussing the sexual assault allegations against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Well, the hypocrisy of the now is evident in what you just showed,” Webb told “Fox & Friends,” referring to a series of clips that the morning news program offered of prominent Democrats attempting to exonerate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade, in 1993 when she worked in his Washington, D.C. office. Washington police have opened an investigation into Reade’s complaint.

“To go after … Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh,” Webb said, “the Democrats pulled out all the stops.” Webb pointed out that these same Democrats who are willing to take Biden at his word were willing to believe the worst of Justice Brett Kavanaugh when his nomination to the Supreme Court was being assessed by senators. (RELATED: NYT Executive Editor Appears To Admit Edit On Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Came After Pressure From Biden Campaign)

“We’re not talking about a conviction of Joe Biden here. These are allegations that are serious. This wasn’t a drunken party, a Senate party, a drunken staffer, maybe a drunken senator,” Webb said. “This was an allegation of Joe Biden probing Tara Reade with his fingers while they were both sober.”

“Now that allegation deserves to be investigated and they are choosing to ignore him,” Webb noted, adding that Biden has appeared on numerous talk shows over the past month and never been asked a question about the allegation from the prominent journalist hosts.(RELATED: Judge Jeanine: Hillary Clinton Is A Standard Bearer, The Magnet, The Enabler Of Sexual Predators)

“The media has chosen to ignore it, Biden has chosen to deflect … [and] say he was proven innocent. There has been no investigation,” Webb said. “And Hillary Clinton is a flat-out hypocrite: the woman who said you have the right to be heard and you should be believed. This is not about anything but protecting Joe Biden, [who is] already a weak candidate.”

CNN evening host Don Lemon did ask former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and aspiring vice presidential candidate Stacey Abrams about the sexual assault allegation.