Eminem Comes Face-To-Face With Intruder In His Home Living Room

Eminem got quite the shock when he came face-to-face with an intruder who reportedly broke into his home and was standing in his living room.

Police sources confirmed to TMZ in a piece published Thursday that the 47-year-old rapper was woken up by an alarm in his Detroit home in a gated community after an intruder reportedly managed to use a paving stone and smash a kitchen window to get access into his house. (RELATED: Chris Brown Has Been Arrested. Here’s What We Know)

The incident reportedly went down earlier this month, when 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes gained access to the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker‘s home by sneaking in the back of the residence, instead of through the front of the property where the rapper’s security was located. (RELATED: Eminem Reveals He’s Been Sober For 11 Years After Struggling With Addiction To Prescription Drugs)

According to sources, the “Godzilla” hitmaker got up from the alarm going off and found the intruder in his living room. Hughes was then detained and the guards showed up to keep hold of him until the police arrived.

He was then taken into custody and booked on felony charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. Hughes remains behind bars on $50k bond at the Macomb County Jail.