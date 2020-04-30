FIU Had More NFL Draft Picks Than Florida State

One stat tells you everything you need to know about the pathetic state of the Florida State football program.

Last night while reading up on some college football news, I noticed an interesting tidbit of information brought to my attention by the Tampa Bay Times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Apr 24, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT

The Florida State Seminoles had fewer NFL draft picks than Florida International University! Yes, that’s correct. FSU had one player selected in the 2020 draft and FIU had two! Cam Akers was the only player taken when the Rams grabbed him.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that going into this past draft, FSU had produced 246 selections since 1967 to FIU’s eight.

It’s shocking to me that this is even possible. Florida State is a historic and premier program, and they just got beat out by FIU for total draft picks.

I don’t know what it’s going to take to fix what’s going on in Tallahassee, but it’s going to take a lot. There’s no excuse for this at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Mar 10, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT

FSU should be a regular nine or 10 win team, and they should have several players picked in every draft. Anything less is completely unacceptable, and fans should be irate.

Teams like FSU should never play second fiddle to a program like FIU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:12am PST

What a pathetic and sad state of affairs for the Seminoles. Be better, FSU. Be much better.