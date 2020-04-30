For 2020 Democrats, Veepstakes Decided By Gun Control

By Larry Keane

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been coronated “2020 Presumptive Democratic Nominee” but it looks like gun control groups will get to decide his vice-presidential pick in a gun control beauty pageant. It’s no surprise. The only thing left to do is place a tiara and hang a sash.

Just in time for millions of new gun owners to start paying attention, two gun control groups funded by former billionaire Michael Bloomberg, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, announced they will host a series of “virtual townhalls” with prospective Biden running mates. It’s an interesting move for Bloomberg to insert his influence in the race. After all, it’s the same Bloomberg who stumbled on the runway of his own presidential campaign after a disastrous Fox News townhall. He told Virginians he was worth protecting with guns because he’s rich and was running for office before repeating his desire to ban the sale of America’s most popular selling centerfire sporting rifle. He capped off the display with his gross misunderstanding of the Second Amendment and continued to recite firearm fairytales.

Now, both Everytown and Moms Demand, the “Karens-of-gun-control,” have endorsed Biden and pledged to support his campaign. That’s the one area Biden doesn’t need help. Biden already has a gun control history a mile long that could prove problematic.

Veepstakes 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden already proclaimed he would likely name a woman to join him on the 2020 ticket. If he keeps his word, the candidates to fill the role should cause millions of first-time and longtime firearm owners concern. Many who bought guns for the first time recently got a glimpse of what each candidate’s gun control platform could mean for their safety and the protection of their loved ones and property. Some were alarmed to learn they had to wait as long as 10 days to take home their handguns.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams worked as a state legislator to pass policies that would turn law-abiding Georgians into felons by forcing them to either turn in modern sporting rifles or destroy them. At 17.7 million MSRs in circulation today, that’s a lot of confiscation if her gun control ideas for Georgia are tried out on the national stage.

Failed 2020 presidential candidate U.S Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) would likely impose new taxes on American sportsmen and women and supports reinstating the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban, which did not reduce crime. That’s not the only thing. She’s got lots of plans, including a catalogue for gun control which she touted on the campaign trail.

Biden is also said to be considering his former 2020 presidential rival Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Uncle Dick might need to hang out in the deer stand a little longer. Her laundry list gun control platform includes repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, as well as supporting “red flag” laws that deny the accused due process under the law.

Failed 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is the last announced participant in Everytown’s gun control virtual townhall series. The senator from the Golden State would wave the magic wand of “Executive Action” to enact sweeping gun control policies if she could, including limiting the number of firearms a licensed retailer could sell each year and removing existing legal protections for firearm manufacturers. There may be additional participants announced in the future.

#GUNVOTE

Law-abiding Americans who value the Second Amendment, including those who recently jumped off the fence to legally purchase their first firearm, understand any of these potential vice presidential nominees are problematic when paired with Biden on the 2020 ticket.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, NSSF worked to promote and protect responsible and safe firearm ownership. One of the most important ways for law-abiding Americans to do their part is to be educated and active. NSSF launched its #GUNVOTE voter registration and education initiative to provide voters with candidates’ own words and backgrounds surrounding firearm-related issues so they can make an informed choice on election day. This important resource will be updated frequently in the coming days as the “veep” candidates take the stage.

Larry Keane is Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs and General Counsel for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry trade association.