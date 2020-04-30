Editorial

Fox News Correspondent Talked To The Homeless About Coronavirus — Their Answers Were Jaw Dropping

Stephanie Hamill Video Columnist
Font Size:

Fox News contributor and Author of “Taken For Granted” Gianno Caldwell talked to some in the Los Angeles ‘Skid Row’ homeless population to find out if they have been properly informed by local government on the threat of coronavirus.

It turns out, not so much, at least with the people he spoke with. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Dan Crenshaw On Reopening America, PC Culture And More.)

Some living on Skid Row had no idea what the coronavirus was when Caldwell asked them, while others did but still continued to not follow the social distancing guidelines.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller. 

