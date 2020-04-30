Katy Perry Wears Hilarious Orlando Bloom Onesie During ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Musician Katy Perry looked comfy and cozy in her hilarious Orlando Bloom-printed onesie.

Perry appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Good Morning America” with her fellow “American Idol” co-stars rocking a onesie with fiancé Bloom’s face all over it.

“I see you like to keep your dog and your [fiancé] all around you on your hoodie there,” anchor Amy Robach joked.

“Yes, my onesie is just his face repeated,” Perry responded. “I’m repping him while he’s sleeping in with a pillow over his head in the other room, lucky.”

Perry doesn’t only wear the onesie to live television appearances. She also sports her onesie with Bloom’s face on it to her doctor’s appointments. Perry confirmed she was expecting a baby with Bloom at the beginning of March. (RELATED: Katy Perry Confirms She’s Pregnant After Debuting New Music Video)

“I wear [my onesie] sometimes to my doctor’s appointments,” Perry said.

The two are having a girl to which Perry said she was “wondering who was going to inherit all of [her] absurd costumes.”

Perry has always had a knack for wearing odd costumes and this Bloom onesie is no exception. I would love to see a picture of Perry and Bloom walking the town together while she’s wearing a onesie with his face all over it.

That would be iconic.