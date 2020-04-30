Seahawks General Manager John Schneider’s Dog Crashes Press Conference

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider had a special guest crash his Wednesday press conference.

During a press conference about the draft, Schneider's dog wouldn't stop running around as he tried to talk. Give it a watch below.

It’s without a doubt going to be one of the most heartwarming things you see all day.

Can’t control a case of the zoomies ???? Charlie Schneider was clearly very excited for our #SeahawksDraft press conference. pic.twitter.com/QUu2dF3vNI — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 29, 2020

There’s nothing better than when a dog is just living his best life. The lights were on, cameras were rolling and Schneider’s dog was full of excitement.

When a dog is pumped up and excited, it raises everybody’s spirits. There’s a reason dogs are a man’s best friend.

Whenever we’re down in the dumps, you can always count on your dog to improve the mood.

Right now, we’re in a fight against coronavirus, and we need all the positivity we can get. Schneider’s dog provided that in spades in this video.

You think he was going to let his owner hold a virtual press conference without him? No chance.

We truly don’t deserve dogs, but I’m glad we have them. There’s truly no better animal on the planet!