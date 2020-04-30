REPORT: Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Is Blocking Her From Buying New Home Amid Divorce

TV personality Kristin Cavallari has now claimed husband Jay Cutler is blocking her from buying a new home amid the couple’s divorce.
Cutler reportedly believes it is “unnecessary” for Cavallari to purchase a new home, according to court documents filed Wednesday and obtained by TMZ.
Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler is already getting petty in their divorce by refusing to let her buy her own house, while also declaring he won’t leave their current crib. https://t.co/pp8ahHUGn4
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 30, 2020
Cutler claimed the couple owns two multimillion dollar homes and are currently in the buying process of another multimillion dollar condo at the Four Seasons. All three properties are located in Nashville.
The former NFL player said Cavallari’s purchase of another home would be “a completely frivolous and unnecessary expense.” (RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler Of ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’ In Divorce Papers)
Cavallari explained that one of the properties is for sale and doesn’t have internet, while the couple splits their time between the other property. According to the Uncommon James founder, the Four Seasons condo hasn’t even been built yet.
Cavallari also reportedly noted that Cutler didn’t object to buying a new property until the divorce began.
Cutler listed three other properties as places for Cavallari to live, including 187 acres of land in Tennessee, a 75-acre farm in Kentucky and a Los Angeles condo.
Cavallari and Cutler announced they were getting divorced earlier this week after being married for seven years. The pair first started dating in the summer of 2010.