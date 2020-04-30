REPORT: Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Is Blocking Her From Buying New Home Amid Divorce

TV personality Kristin Cavallari has now claimed husband Jay Cutler is blocking her from buying a new home amid the couple’s divorce.

Cutler reportedly believes it is “unnecessary” for Cavallari to purchase a new home, according to court documents filed Wednesday and obtained by TMZ.

Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler is already getting petty in their divorce by refusing to let her buy her own house, while also declaring he won’t leave their current crib. https://t.co/pp8ahHUGn4

