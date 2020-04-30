LeBron James Will Host Virtual High School Graduation Ceremony

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will host a virtual high school graduation ceremony for seniors around America during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three-time NBA champion will host “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The show will air May 16 on NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS. King James won’t be alone when the event airs. He’ll also be joined by the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe and more, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:03pm PST

A virtual graduation ceremony on TV might not seem like much, but I think it’s a pretty cool move from LeBron James and everyone else involved.

America needs as much good news as we can get. If it helps put smiles on the faces of young people graduating high school, then why not do it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:41pm PST

Say whatever you want about LeBron James, but he’s made it crystal clear he loves giving back. The fact he’s doing this is just the latest example of that fact.

He’s leading a star lineup of people May 16 to help send off seniors into the next phase of their lives. This won’t make up for not having an actual graduation, but it’ll hopefully still be a pretty cool moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 6, 2020 at 10:58pm PST

Props to LeBron James for helping lift morale during this tough time. That’s what we love to see out of our celebrities.