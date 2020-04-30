Matthew McConaughey Explains How A Texas Boy In Cowboys’ Country Became A Redskins Fan

Matthew McConaughey explained on Thursday how as a Texas boy growing up in Dallas Cowboys’ country became a Washington Redskins fan.

“I always tell that story I told you,” the 50-year-old actor explained to the host of “The Rich Eisen” show. “(RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“When you’re watching…you’re four-years-old watching westerns with your dad and you find yourself rooting for the Indians versus the cowboys,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

WATCH:

McConaughey continued, “And then when your favorite foods hamburgers you got a middle linebacker, number 55 who’s now in the Hall of Fame called Chris Hanburger. When you’re four-years-old that’s already two for two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“At eight-years-old I was in Texas stadium…at the Redskins game, ” the “Interstellar” star shared. “I show up, I’m on the sidelines, at eight-years-old, painted burgundy, shirtless, shoeless, with a headdress on, and a shammy.”

“Remember the shammys you dry your car with?” he added. “I had a shammy like roped around my waist, a loin cloth shammy. I remember, I felt like I was going naked just like the Indians. My mom said, ‘no you got to wear your BVD’s man, you got to wear some underwear.'”

At one point in the interview, he also talked about his latest PSA he cut in Spanish with boxer Canelo Alvarez to encourage the wearing of masks during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

Also, what his foundation, the JKLivin Foundation, was doing to help during the coronavirus outbreak, including providing meals to students and their families and laptops so they could continue their education.

It is just the latest move from the McConaugheys. As previously reported, earlier this month the “Dallas Buyers Club” star and his family surprised residents of a senior living home as they hosted a virtual bingo night for the group during the pandemic.