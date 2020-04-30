New Jobless Numbers — Coronavirus Unemployment Claims Eclipse 30 Million, Roughly 9% Of US population

Roughly 9 percent of the U.S. population has filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, statistics released Thursday by the Trump administration show.
According to the Department of Labor, 3.8 million new jobless claims were filed over the past week, bringing the coronavirus total to just north of 30 million. The Associated Press notes that figure is larger than the combined populations of the New York City and Chicago metropolitan areas. The data also shows a decrease of 603,000 filed claims compared to the previous week. (RELATED: White House Investigating Ways To Hold China ‘Accountable’ For Coronavirus Spread, Senior Aides Claim)
The news comes as Congress stalls on negotiating the next round of coronavirus stimulus legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled Wednesday that Republicans are now willing to trade increased direct funding for states hit hardest by the pandemic in exchange for liability protections for employers.
Multiple White House officials have stressed to the Daily Caller how important shielding employers will be for safely reopening both local and the national economy.
Meanwhile, multiple states have begun reopening businesses in accordance with the guidelines issued by the White House task force.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.