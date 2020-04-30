Oregon Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill President Trump

An Oregon man was arrested Tuesday in Minnesota after he posted messages threatening to kill President Donald Trump on social media, Oregon Live reported Thursday.

Nicholas Daniel Bylotas, 30, was arrested Tuesday while he was believed to have been en route eastward toward the White House, according to Oregon Live.

Bylotas had reportedly told a U.S. Secret Service agent that he was going “directly to see the president.” A former co-worker alerted law enforcement that Bylotas, who was hospitalized for mental health treatment earlier this year, was off his medication and acting erratically as well as posting threats and photos of himself that suggested he was traveling to Washington, D.C.

He had posted on Facebook that he was going “to stomp” Trump’s “baby skull against the sidewalk” according to the affidavit, Oregon Live reported. (RELATED:‘I Am Here To Assassinate President Donald Trump’ — Man With Knife Arrested Outside White House)

He then posted again Monday on Facebook: “We have to kill Donald Trump because he is a known evil and is doing a job that is supposed to be for good people. The Law is supposed to stop that from happening. I am the Revolution. Execute the traitors.”

Authorities have arrested Oregon man Nicholas Daniel Bylotas in Minnesota after he made online posts saying he is heading to DC to kill President Trump. The former Intel technician’s recent posts show he was heading east. He received mental health treatment earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/j4ijfPpaeT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 1, 2020

Bylotas had also been posting threatening messages about President Trump in January. A Jan. 28 post read: “2nd law of Bylotas the Tyrant: The President shall be homeless until the homeless are no longer homeless. If you will please, Daffy…(KABOOM!!! White House off the face of the earth.)’’

He then declared war on President Trump in another post from Jan. 30, which said “Surrender peacefully and agree to my conditions, or prepare for your doom.”

Intel Corp’s director of corporate security notified law enforcement that Bylotas, an Intel technician, had been suspended for sending concerning emails to the chief executive of Intel and the pope.

The U.S. Secret Service was alerted Jan. 30 by Detective Jeremy Chedester, who had contacted Bylotas that night offering to help him check into a treatment facility and asking him to first turn over his shotgun, according to Oregon Live.

Bylatos responded angrily and threatened to run off. He was transferred to a behavioral health clinic in Portland, and later admitted to posting threatening comments on Facebook about President Trump. Among Bylota’s other posts were suicidal and homicidal threats toward Intel employees, and the pope.

After being discharged from the clinic Feb. 12, Bylotas resumed posting online threats to harm the president.

“Do you want to join me for the journey to the White House? I am going to go over there and disrupt whatever the hell they are trying to hurt the people with,’’ he wrote Saturday on his Twitter account.