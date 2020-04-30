‘People Need To Pay For This’: Nikki Haley Lets Loose On FBI Over ‘Shameful’ Treatment Of Michael Flynn

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sharply criticized the FBI over the treatment of former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

“There is so much to unpack with the new info on Gen. Flynn. The most upsetting is how calculated it was,” Haley tweeted. “Letting Gen. Flynn off is not enough. People need to pay for this and the FBI needs to answer to how the public can have confidence that it will never happen again. Shameful.”

Newly-unveiled documents have shown what appears to be a concerted effort by FBI leadership to set Flynn up in what Flynn’s lawyer has called a “pre-planned” and “deliberate attack.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: If The FBI Can Set Up Michael Flynn, ‘What Chance Do The Rest Of Us Have?’)

Michael Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell said that the unsealed FBI notes reveal that the bureau “pre-planned a deliberate attack” against General Flynn.https://t.co/ogX8GVrkY4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 30, 2020

FBI Official Questioned Whether Goal Of Michael Flynn Interview Was ‘To Get Him To Lie.’ https://t.co/ogX8GVrkY4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 30, 2020

Flynn has said in the past that he regretted his guilty plea. As more information comes out, questions have begun to arise about the possibility of a presidential pardon for the one-time national security adviser.