‘Parks And Recreation’ Special Airs Thursday Night On NBC

The “Parks and Recreation” reunion special will air Thursday night on NBC.

The episode, which was filmed virtually, will air at 8:30 EST on the network, and it will help raise money for Feeding America.

This will be the first time “Parks and Rec” has appeared on TV with new content since it ended its epic run back in 2015.

You can check out a special clip from the reunion episode below.

I have no idea if this will be awesome or not. All I know is that it’s showing up at the perfect time, and it’s for a good cause.

You can’t hate that, right? “Parks and Rec” was one of the greatest and most heartwarming shows ever made, and now fans will get a new special during a tough time in America.

Pretty much the entire cast is also showing up for the special. That includes former stars Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman, who is featured in the clip above.

If you’re looking for something to lift your spirits, this special from NBC might be the perfect thing to get the job done.

If you were a fan of the show when it originally aired, then tune in Thursday night on NBC! It should be a fun time.