Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Performs Brand New Song ‘Plasticine Figures’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has debuted a brand new song during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yorke performed the song for the first time on Wednesday’s virtual episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The track, titled “Plasticine Figures,” Yorke performed from his basement.

Before Yorke was scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show,” he tweeted a photo of lyrics to the new song with obvious marks and changes, hinting the song isn’t finished yet.

Yorke most recently debuted his album “Anima” in 2019 and was going to kick off his “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” tour March 28. All tour dates have since been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear if Yorke is getting ready to create another album, but he has released other music in 2020. He released “Hearing Damage,” which was used for the soundtrack of “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” in 2009. (RELATED: Kate Hudson And Jimmy Fallon Joke About Nearly Dating During Filming Of ‘Almost Famous’)

Radiohead has also been sharing footage on YouTube from performances throughout the band’s career. The band has also teased potential live performances next year, according to a report published by The Sun.

I know I’ve said this a million times, but I really appreciate how hard artists are working to bring fans new music during this time. Yorke wasn’t even finished with the song yet and he already has performed it for his fans. That’s true love right there.