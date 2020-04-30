REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton’s time with the Cincinnati Bengals is reportedly over.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bengals are releasing their longtime starting quarterback. The move comes after Joe Burrow was taken by the team first overall in the 2020 NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bengals are releasing QB Andy Dalton, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2020

There it is, folks! Say hello to the Bengals‘ new starting quarterback Joe Burrow. I guess there won’t be any transition period at all.

Burrow is now going to be the starter on day one and that’s not a bad thing at all for fans of the Bengals.

He wasn’t drafted to ride the bench and the only guy capable of taking his reps is leaving town.

As for Dalton, I’m guessing he’ll get another shot in the NFL. The New England Patriots need help at the position and might reach out.

While he’s not going to win a ton of games as a starter, he could be a very solid backup. I have no doubt teams will be calling.

I don’t expect Dalton to be unemployed forever. That much is for sure.