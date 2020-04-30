Elizabeth Warren Hasn’t Yet Responded To Sexual Assault Allegations Levied Against Biden

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has so far refused to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations brought forward by 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade. Her office was contacted multiple times by the Daily Caller.

Warren’s office was contacted over five times throughout the past week by the Daily Caller, asking her if she would consider or acknowledge the allegations by Reade.

A 1993 transcript obtained by The Intercept showed that Reade’s mother mentioned during a call to “Larry King Live” that her daughter had problems with a “prominent senator” in Washington.

The Media Research Center uncovered the video Friday of the August 11, 1993 edition of CNN’s “Larry King Live” program. (RELATED: Biden Accuser Tells Us New Video Evidence Proves Her Allegations Are True)

Reade then confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the voice in the video is her mother’s and that “hearing her voice made me cry.” Reade was reportedly forced out of her job as a Senate staffer, she told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Refuse To Acknowledge Sexual Assault Accusations Against Joe Biden)

The Daily Caller contacted Democrats in the Senate, including Warren, asking them if they would consider the allegations levied by Biden’s accuser. Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond, but no one did.

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris in April 2019 said she believes Biden’s accusers. However, she has not addressed the new reports that have surfaced apparently corroborating Reade’s claims.

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said at a presidential campaign event in Nevada. When asked if Biden should run for president, Harris said “he’s going to have to make that decision for himself. I wouldn’t tell him what to do.”

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Tuesday she does not believe the sexual assault allegations brought forward by Reade. (RELATED: Sen. Gillibrand Does Not Believe Tara Reade’s Accusations Against Biden)

All of the Democratic senators contacted by the Daily Caller, besides Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh due to sexual assault allegations made against him.