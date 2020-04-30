This Gadget Touches Dirty Surfaces So You Won’t Have to

You might be diligent about washing your hands and sanitizing at home, but like it or not, you’ll eventually have to go outside and deal with all the dirty surfaces you’re forced to interact with like door handles, card readers, and ATM keypads.

But thanks to innovative gadgets like this Safe Finger Hook, you can put some distance between yourself and those dirty surfaces.

This brilliant, compact tool is designed to open doors, push buttons, and more so you won’t have to. Without directly touching these germ-covered surfaces, you significantly lessen your chance of exposure. That’s why people are turning to the Safe Finger Hook to do all their dirty work.

And unlike using your sleeve or one of your keys to touch things, this tool is made from brass material that resists and reduces bacteria by up to 99%.

This tool does more than just press buttons for you. It can also turn door handles and pull or push sliding doors thanks to its pointed hook. And with its flat stylus tip, it can also be used to give digital signatures on touchscreens. And with its easy-to-hold loop design, you can whip it out at any moment.

For a limited time, you can get a Safe Finger Hook for just $21.99, down from $30.

