Trump Asked About Tara Reade Before Biden: ‘I Think He Should Respond’

President Donald Trump said Thursday that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden should respond to Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against him.

Biden has not been asked about Reade’s allegations, but a reporter pressed Trump on the matter at Thursday’s White House press briefing. Trump responded by saying that the allegations could be false, but he thinks Biden should respond.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump said. “I think he should respond. It could be false accusations, I know all about false accusations. I have been falsely charged numerous times, and there is such a thing.”

“If you look at Brett Kavanaugh, there is an outstanding man,” POTUS continued. “He was falsely charged. What happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country. I guess three of the four women have now admitted that. And the fourth? Give me a break.”

“I can only say that I think he should respond,” Trump added, emphasizing that Kavanaugh was “a fine man” and that he “saw a man suffering so unfairly.” (RELATED: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Biden Accuser Tara Reade And Her Sexual Assault Allegation, All In One Place)

Biden will reportedly be asked about Reade’s allegations Friday morning on MSNBC. The former vice president did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

WATCH:



Tara Reade worked as a Senate staffer for Biden in 1993 and has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent.

Five people have corroborated different details of Reade’s account against Biden, a DCNF review of public statements found: her mother, her brother, her close friend, her former neighbor, and her former coworker.

Reade came forward with her allegations March 24 and on April 9 filed a police report with the D.C. Metropolitan police – a police report which is now inactive, the MPD told the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday.

The Biden campaign has denied the assault and said it “absolutely did not happen,” though Biden has yet to personally address the matter.

An analysis by the Free Beacon Wednesday found that Biden has faced 19 interviews spanning almost 4 hours since Reade came forward. During these interviews, he has faced 142 questions without being asked about Reade.

