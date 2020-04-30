Will Wisconsin Get College GameDay During The 2020 College Football Season?

Will the Wisconsin Badgers get College GameDay during the 2020 football season?

This is a question I've found myself pondering a lot as I try to stay optimistic about the season happening. As you all know, I'm a huge fan of the event/show.

I wake up bright and excited every Saturday during the season to watch it. I even had an opportunity to interview David Pollack and Rece Davis this past season.

I wake up bright and excited every Saturday during the season to watch it. I even had an opportunity to interview David Pollack and Rece Davis this past season.

Now, I’m starting to wonder whether or not the Badgers will get the massive event this year, and I think there are some very real options.

The most obvious one is against Notre Dame on October 3 at Lambeau Field. That’s going to be an unreal atmosphere when the two elite teams take the field.

If I had to bet on one game to get it, it’s that one by a country mile.

However, if that doesn’t happen, there are some other options as well. We could get it October 10 against Minnesota the very next week.

It’s going to be a massive rivalry game, and Minnesota will likely be good again. It’s one you have to keep on the table as an option.

After those two options, it starts to get pretty dicey. We play Nebraska at home November 21 and then get Iowa the very next weekend.

If Nebraska actually turns out to be good, that weekend could be in the mix, but we’re almost certainly not getting it rivalry weekend with other huge options on the table.

However, I’m confident Wisconsin will get it at least once. We’re going to be a damn good football team in 2020, and I expect ESPN to recognize that.

Bring my boys Pollack and Davis to Madison with Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, and let’s have ourselves a hell of a good time.