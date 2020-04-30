Model Yolanda Hadid Confirms Daughter Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant

Model and TV personality Yolanda Hadid has confirmed her daughter Gigi Hadid is pregnant.

The confirmation, which was given Wednesday to Dutch TV program “RTL Boulevard,” comes after rumors hit the internet that Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting a child together.

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited,” Yolanda said in a statement. “I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

There has been no confirmation from Gigi herself, but a lot of speculation from fans since the first report was published Tuesday.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special.”

Another source confirmed to TMZ that Gigi was expecting and the baby is a girl. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together)

I’m still pretty skeptical, but it’s common now for celebrities to want to keep their pregnancies a secret until the baby is born. Kylie Jenner was able to successfully keep her pregnancy a secret until the day the baby was born, so I’m sure Gigi could have done that too.

I can’t believe her mom just waltzed right to the press and confirmed the rumors, although it is so old Hollywood. Fans these days are much more loyal to the celebrity than the media. If Gigi had remained silent on the matter, we might have never gotten confirmation until the baby was here.

This baby is going to be one of the cutest babies of all time, considering her mom is a supermodel and her dad is a great singer. Big things will be expected of this baby.