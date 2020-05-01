Brett Favre Speculates Aaron Rodgers Will Leave The Packers

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers’ days with the team are numbered.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been in the news nonstop ever since the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Now, the retired Super Bowl champion thinks the face of the franchise will eventually leave the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think he’ll play somewhere else,” Favre said when talking to Rich Eisen about Rodgers’ future, according to ESPN.

He also said, “My gut tells me no. I don’t know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it’s got the wheels turning in Aaron’s mind.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Inject this kind of drama right into my veins. I can’t get enough of this. As somebody who hates the Packers, this Jordan Love saga is like a drug for me.

Aaron Rodgers has to be absolutely furious the team burned a first round pick on the former Utah State passer.

I can’t even imagine how upset he must be, and I couldn’t be happier. Watching the Packers eat themselves makes me happy.

Will Rodgers lose his job anytime soon? Of course not. The Packers are still his team for the foreseeable future, but they’re clearly preparing for the future.

Welcome to the NFL. One moment, you’re riding high off of a 13-3 season, and the next moment your team drafts a QB in the first round.

I can’t wait to watch this unfold as the season progresses. It’s going to be so much fun. Chaos! Chaos! Chaos!