Ben Affleck And Actress Ana De Armas Make Relationship Instagram Official

Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas have finally confirmed reports they are dating after making their relationship Instagram official.

It all comes after the actress shared several pictures on her social media account marking her 32nd birthday with snaps from her day, including two involving the 47-year-old actor. The post was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Divorce In Jeopardy Of Being Dismissed)

She captioned her post, “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year.” (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Life After Divorce And Dating Again)

In one photo the two are standing close to each other taking a selfie, while the “Justice League” star has his arm around the “Knives Out” actress’ waist. In a second, they are seen holding each other close while watching the sunset.

In a video posted Friday, Armas swings at a pinata and someone off camera, that sounds 100 percent like Affleck, cheers her on.

As previously reported, the “Gone Girl” star and Armas reportedly first met during the filming of their new thriller, “Deep Water.”

The superstar actress is also known for her latest work in the Bond movie “No Time To Die.”

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner for 12 years before their divorce became official in 2018. The two share three children together.