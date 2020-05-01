Former Bodyguard For Ellen DeGeneres Backs Up Claims The Daytime Talk Host Isn’t Very Kind

A former bodyguard for television personality Ellen DeGeneres has backed up claims that she’s really not that nice.

Tom Majercak, who worked for Security Imagery Specialists, told Fox News that DeGeneres isn’t as nice as she seems on television in an interview published Friday. The interview comes after staff accused DeGeneres of keeping them in the dark for a month regarding employment and payment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Majercak was selected to be the executive protector of DeGeneres at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014. He was assigned to the TV star, her mother and partner Portia De Rossi.

“It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn’t even say ‘hello,’ or ‘thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'” Majercak continued. (RELATED: REPORT: Ellen DeGeneres’ Staff Given No Information About Pay Amid Coronavirus Shutdown)

“It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

Majercak claimed the new reports about DeGeneres’ behavior in the media prompted him to speak out.

“It’s bugged me for years,” Majercak said. “I see this person come across as being very enlightened and positive and awesome and everybody loves her and is in awe and that’s really not the case when you meet her in person.”