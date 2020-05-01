Watch The Preview For ‘SEAL Team’ Season 3 Finale ‘No Choice In Duty’

The season three finale of “SEAL Team” is coming Wednesday night on CBS and it looks like “No Choice in Duty” will be an intense time.

The plot of the finale, according to CBS’ press site, is: “While Jason escorts Mandy on a condolence visit to the family of a fallen informant, Ray leads Bravo on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location. Also, Davis reveals to the team that the terrorist leader they’ve been searching for is related to a target from Jason’s past, and Sonny rejoins Bravo team in Afghanistan.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Outstanding In The New Episode ‘In The Blind’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 29, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

Judging from the preview, it looks like the audience is going to be in for a wild time as Bravo is stuck in a cave system and Jason isn’t with them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait to see what we get in the season three finale. All I’m really hoping for is that we get another season, which seems unclear at the moment.

I’ve loved “SEAL Team” since the start, and I’ve only enjoyed it more with time. No military show on network television has ever shined a light on life off of the battlefield like “SEAL Team” has.

I hope everybody at CBS involved with the project is proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:16pm PST

Now, we have one episode left in season three and then we wait for a decision on if it’ll return for a fourth run.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS!