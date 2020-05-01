CeeDee Lamb will wear number 88 for the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Oklahoma star was taken by the Cowboys in the 2020 draft, and he’ll wear Dez Bryant’s former number, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s also a pretty cool story behind this one. It has nothing to do with Dez Bryant’s legacy or anything like that. Jerry Jones wants Lamb to wear the number because it’s the number worn by his friend Jerry Lamb at Arkansas. His former teammate recently passed away.

The emotional reason Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones wanted CeeDee Lamb to wear number 88. It has everything to do with his best friend from college, Jerry Lamb, who recently passed away. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/ETngERK3Nt — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) May 1, 2020

Sounds like CeeDee Lamb will be wearing No. 88 for the Cowboys, following in the footsteps of Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 30, 2020

More on this: #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said a close friend of his, former Arkansas teammate Jerry Lamb, passed away in December. He wore No. 88 in college. Jerry said he wants CeeDee Lamb to wear No. 88 with the #Cowboys in his honor. https://t.co/XLQ531IXyL — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2020

In college, Jerry Lamb wore #88 Jerry Jones mentioned wanting CeeDee Lamb to be the next Dallas Cowboy to wear #88 for this reason. Here is an article from when Jerry Lamb passed away that gives a look at the friendship between Lamb and Jones: https://t.co/EJtISpimMQ 2/2 pic.twitter.com/SY5JJh7Zpf — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) April 27, 2020

Is it a little strange for Jones to want his new star rookie to wear the number of his college buddy? Maybe, but sports are all about traditions.

It’s very clear Jerry Lamb holds a special place in Jones’ heart, and the Dallas Cowboys owner is clearly moved by his death.

If CeeDee is cool with wearing 88 to honor Jerry Jones‘ friend, then it should be fine with everybody else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CeeDee Lamb (@cee2x___) on Apr 26, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT

Lamb is going to be a great player for the Cowboys. I have no doubt about that at all, and his jersey number will now carry a special meaning.

Whether you hate the Cowboys or not, it’s kind of neat to see Jones honoring a former teammate in this fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CeeDee Lamb (@cee2x___) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

Let us know what you think of the gesture in the comments.