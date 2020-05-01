Editorial

CeeDee Lamb Will Wear Number 88 For The Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb will wear number 88 for the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Oklahoma star was taken by the Cowboys in the 2020 draft, and he’ll wear Dez Bryant’s former number, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s also a pretty cool story behind this one. It has nothing to do with Dez Bryant’s legacy or anything like that. Jerry Jones wants Lamb to wear the number because it’s the number worn by his friend Jerry Lamb at Arkansas. His former teammate recently passed away.

Is it a little strange for Jones to want his new star rookie to wear the number of his college buddy? Maybe, but sports are all about traditions.

It’s very clear Jerry Lamb holds a special place in Jones’ heart, and the Dallas Cowboys owner is clearly moved by his death.

If CeeDee is cool with wearing 88 to honor Jerry Jones‘ friend, then it should be fine with everybody else.

 

Lamb is going to be a great player for the Cowboys. I have no doubt about that at all, and his jersey number will now carry a special meaning.

Whether you hate the Cowboys or not, it’s kind of neat to see Jones honoring a former teammate in this fashion.

 

