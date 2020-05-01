Friday Marks The 9-Year Anniversary Of Navy SEALs Killing Osama Bin Laden

Friday marks the nine-year anniversary of terrorist Osama bin Laden being killed.

On May 1, 2011 (May 2nd in local Pakistani time), Osama bin Laden met the business end of a rifle courtesy of SEAL Team 6.

After orchestrating terror attacks around the world, the 9/11 attacks and fighting American troops as the leader of Al Qaeda, bin Laden was sent to hell on this day nine years ago.

A team of DEVGRU operators flew from Afghanistan into Pakistan to the compound where bin Laden was hiding at in Abbottabad.

After a helicopter crash, a brief gun battle with his bodyguards, members of SEAL Team six worked their way to the top level of the house where they came face-to-face with the man who had brought terror to countless people around the globe.

With a few pounds of pressure applied to a rifle trigger, bin Laden hit the deck and his brains hit the wall. The entire raid was over in less than 10 minutes.

Bin Laden thought he could hide forever. He got a quick reality check once President Obama gave the green light to go get him in Pakistan.

The SEALs geared up, boarded the choppers, entered Pakistani airspace and got to work killing the most wanted man on the planet.

It was a reminder for all our enemies that you can run and you can hide, but America never gives up. When you hurt us, we will find you and put you on the ground.

Bin Laden represented evil, oppression and terror. The Navy SEALs that landed in Pakistan that night represented everything right with the world.

I’ll take our guys against theirs 100 out of 100 times. When the bullets start flying, I’m damn thankful the SEALs are fighting with us.

Guys like Osama bin Laden have no chance against them.

To everybody who took the fight to bin Laden, I want to say thank you. You represent the best of America, and you stand ready to answer the bell.

As for bin Laden, I hope he’s enjoying hell. He can’t burn hot enough.