Hilaria Baldwin Shares Tribute To Unborn Baby Girl On Expected Due Date

Hilaria Baldwin shared a tribute to her unborn child who she lost through miscarriage in November.

Hilaria paid tribute to the child she lost by sharing a video of flowers blowing in the wind on her Instagram account Thursday.

“Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much,” Hilaria captioned the video.

“I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave,” she continued. “You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different.”

“Mommy loves you, my sweet girl,” she added as a note to her unborn child. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Open Up About Having Kids After Her Miscarriage)

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin are now expecting their fifth child after Hilaria suffered the miscarriage in November. Hilaria has been showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram to document the journey.

“Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” she wrote in the Instagram post caption on April 6. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you… Here we go again.”