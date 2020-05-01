How Do You Even Reopen An Economy?

On the Friday video interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we talk with President of Americans for Tax Reform Grover Norquist about how to go about reopening the economy.
What are the lessons of the shutdown? Will the regulations and laws that needed to be waived in order to speed up the response be put back in place? What are the repercussions of spending trillions of dollars? Plus, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of passing the Contract with America in the House and talk about the lessons in the improbable 1994 GOP Congressional sweep for the 2020 election.
