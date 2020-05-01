Ivanka Trump Donates 400 Meals To Hospital Workers In Queens

First daughter Ivanka Trump donated 400 meals to hospital workers in Queens to say “thank you” to front-line workers.
Trump donated the meals to the workers at Elmhurst Medical Center, which is known to be the “epicenter of the epicenter,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.
The meals came from a local sandwich shop, “Anthony & Son Panini Shoppe.” The staffers delivered some of their sandwich specials, including sandwiches called “The Godfather” and “The Patriot.”
A staffer at the shop said they were delighted to serve sandwiches to the medical workers on behalf of Trump, but were not sure how she found the sandwich shop.
“I don’t know, honey, all I know is that we made sandwiches for her,” the staffer told Page Six. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Under Fire For Traveling Despite Federal Guidelines)
The new meal delivery comes on the heels of meal deliveries earlier this week and last week. Trump and family donated 800 meals Tuesday and last Friday to St. Francis Medical Center in New Jersey.
The first daughter also has been appointed to serve on a second coronavirus task force. The focus of the task force is to reopen the economy of the United States. Trump led a video conference call Tuesday with New Jersey officials.