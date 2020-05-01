‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reaches Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reached a plea deal in his domestic violence case and will avoid jail time.
The 34-year-old reality TV star pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, according to TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Released From Prison After Serving 8 Months Due To Tax Evasion)
In exchange, the “Jersey” star will face no jail time, but must complete quite a list of demands, one being that he will remain on probation for 36 months following his domestic violence arrest. (RELATED: We Have An Update On How Mike ‘The Situation’ Is Doing Before He Goes Off To Prison)
Magro must also serve 30 days of community labor where he lives, in Nevada and donate $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a battered women’s shelter, per the outlet.
Ronnie must attend a 52-week domestic violence program at a court-approved agency in his state. And finally, he’s also been ordered to only have “peaceful contact” with Jen Harley and obey a protective order issued in the case for the next three years.
It all comes after the reality star was arrested in October for an alleged domestic violence incident involving, Harley, the mother of his daughter Ariana.
As previously reported, the reality star was arrested on a kidnapping charge after he allegedly struck his girlfriend, wielding a knife, taking his daughter from her and then locked himself inside a home they were renting in Los Angeles.
He denied the allegations, but before the plea deal, was facing seven misdemeanor charges including, domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, and more.