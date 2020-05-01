Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Live On MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’

Former Vice President Joe Biden denied the allegation of sexual assault against him directly Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, was publicly accused by Tara Reade five weeks ago of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s. The alleged incident occurred during Reade’s time as a former senate staffer for the then-Delaware senator.

Reade’s accusation was largely avoided by legacy outlets for a month before more evidence came to light that could corroborate her story. Since then, pressure has mounted for Biden to directly address the allegation, as he previously only denied it through a spokesperson.

WATCH:

“Morning Joe” announced Thursday evening that co-hosts Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist would be joined by Biden the following morning. Biden was expected “to respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault,” the network tweeted.

Tomorrow in a @Morning_Joe exclusive, former Vice President @JoeBiden joins @JoeNBC, @morningmika & @WillieGeist to respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault. — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) April 30, 2020

The media’s avoidance surrounding Reade’s allegation allowed Biden five weeks of silence, The Washington Free Beacon noted in an analysis published April 29. Biden faced 142 questions in 19 interviews since Reade’s allegation came to light. (RELATED: Second Hopeful VP Doesn’t Believe Biden’s Accuser)

This equals nearly four hours of speaking time, many of which came on big networks. Biden was asked a total of zero questions about Reade’s sexual assault allegation, the Free Beacon reported.