Justin Amash: Biden ‘Disqualified’ If Tara Reade Is Telling The Truth

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash said Thursday that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden should be “disqualified” to run for office if his accuser, Tara Reade, is telling the truth.

In an interview with Reason, Amash was asked about Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993 when she was a Senate staffer for him. Amash also said if allegations against Trump were proven true, that he should not be allowed to run either.

The congressman said both Biden and Trump “are disqualified if they’ve engaged in some kind of assault, especially a sexual assault.”

“It’s important that everyone have due process. In other words, if an accusation is made, you can’t just say the person is guilty without a trial and a proper venue.” Amash also said in the interview. “We should respect people who are making the accusation and give them the full opportunity to make their case and to present evidence and have that evidence corroborated.”

Amash announced Tuesday that he has launched an exploratory committee for a presidential nomination with the Libertarian Party, hinting he will try to enter the race in full force. (RELATED: Rep. Justin Amash Launches Exploratory Committee For Presidential Run)

Amash has criticized the two-party system, saying it has become an “existential threat to American principles,” and called for other Americans to join him in pushing back against having just two parties. (RELATED: Justin Amash Leaves The Republican Party)

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote in July 2019. “I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

Trump said shortly after that it is “great news” that Amash is leaving the GOP.

“Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is ‘quitting’ the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction!” Trump tweeted. “Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!”

Amash has been reportedly been planning this possible presidential run in 2020 against Trump for over a year.